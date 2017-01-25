LATEST NEWS
'Sweeping' changes for Vic youth justice
-
The last of 15 prison escapees are behind bars as the Victorian government scrambles to re ...
Queensland pair burned using gas bottle
-
A man and a woman have suffered serious burns linked to the use of a gas bottle at a home ...
Flag burnt at Invasion Day march in Sydney
-
A heated scuffle has erupted between police and protesters at Sydney's "Invasion Day& ...
Qld boys found after nearly 24hrs missing
-
Police have located three boys missing from a Brisbane suburb for almost 24 hours.
NSW teen questioned over elderly assault
-
An 18-year-old man is being questioned over the assault of an elderly woman after staff at ...
Close shave with police brings NSW arrest
-
A Lithuanian man has allegedly stolen about $10,000 worth of razors from more than 20 stor ...
Hunter Valley local news 26th January 2017
-
In this bulletin: Sandy Hollow born High Court judge honoured Race Club president dies ...
Vic police under fire after Bourke St
-
Victoria's police pursuit policy is under fire after the Bourke Street massacre, with the ...
NT police backflip on station hours cuts
-
Alice Springs residents will retain around the clock access to police after a decision to ...
Sixers quick Mennie out of hospital again
-
Sydney Sixers fast bowler Joe Mennie has been re-released from a Brisbane hospital days af ...
Home
Win
Shows
The Power Brekky
Workdays
Arvos
Fitzy & Wippa
Oz Made
Kyle and Jackie O
Australia Day Activities across the Upper Hunter
Jan 25, 2017
The Power Brekky
John Paul Young on what makes Australia great!
Jan 25, 2017
The Power Brekky
Taco - the ultimate foofrenemy
Jan 24, 2017
The Power Brekky
Will MP Michael Johnsen help "bridge the gap" this Australia Day?
Jan 24, 2017
The Power Brekky
News
Local News
National News
Local Weather
Community
Lost & Found Pets
Birthday Book
Hunter Valley local news 26th January 2017
Jan 26, 2017
Local News
Rio Tinto agrees sale of Coal & Allied
Jan 25, 2017
Local News
Suspicious bushfire in Kurri Kurri
Jan 24, 2017
Local News
Hunter Valley local news 24th January 2017
Jan 24, 2017
Local News
Guide to Hunter
Info
Quizzes
Power FM VIP
Home
Win
Shows
The Power Brekky
Workdays
Arvos
Fitzy & Wippa
Oz Made
Kyle and Jackie O
Australia Day Activities across the Upper Hunter
Jan 25, 2017
The Power Brekky
John Paul Young on what makes Australia great!
Jan 25, 2017
The Power Brekky
Taco - the ultimate foofrenemy
Jan 24, 2017
The Power Brekky
Will MP Michael Johnsen help "bridge the gap" this Australia Day?
Jan 24, 2017
The Power Brekky
News
Local News
National News
Local Weather
Community
Lost & Found Pets
Birthday Book
Hunter Valley local news 26th January 2017
Jan 26, 2017
Local News
Rio Tinto agrees sale of Coal & Allied
Jan 25, 2017
Local News
Suspicious bushfire in Kurri Kurri
Jan 24, 2017
Local News
Hunter Valley local news 24th January 2017
Jan 24, 2017
Local News
Guide to Hunter
Info
Quizzes
Power FM VIP
Local News
Hunter Valley local news 26th January 2017
Jan 26, 2017
Rio Tinto agrees sale of Coal & Allied
Jan 25, 2017
Suspicious bushfire in Kurri Kurri
Jan 24, 2017
National News
'Sweeping' changes for Vic youth justice
Jan 26, 2017
Queensland pair burned using gas bottle
Jan 26, 2017
Flag burnt at Invasion Day march in Sydney
Jan 26, 2017
THE POWER BREKKY
Australia Day Activities across the Upper Hunter
Jan 25, 2017
Image credit: Pixabay With Australia Day upon us again, there are plenty of…
John Paul Young on what makes Australia great!
Jan 25, 2017
Image Credit: Pixabay John Paul Young is a music legend, you know him as the…
Taco - the ultimate foofrenemy
Jan 24, 2017
Here's the thing right, we all love a good taco. Well at least most of us and…
ARVOS WITH TONY
BALL KID HIT DURING AUSTRALIAN OPEN
Jan 23, 2017
Italian Junior Player Maria Vittoria Viviani has been disqualified after…
MICHELLE OBAMA RED FACED IN GIFT GIVING CEREMONY
Jan 21, 2017
Ever been in the situation where someone has given you a gift, but you have…
BAD BATCH OF PARTY DRUGS LINKED TO DEATHS IN MELBOURNE
Jan 16, 2017
Authorities have informed a court that mulitple people died over the weekend…
BEST OF THE NET
Madonna denies plans for more adoptions
Jan 26, 2017
Pop star Madonna has denied a report that she has filed for the adoption of two…
10 fun facts about the Oscar nominees
Jan 25, 2017
Here are 10 fun facts and figures about the 2017 Oscar nominees (compiled with…
'Woo hoo!' Another Oscar nod for Kidman
Jan 25, 2017
Nicole Kidman declared "Woo Hoo!" as she received her fourth Oscar nomination.…
Sydney singer rockets up UK single charts
Jan 24, 2017
An unknown Sydney singer is climbing the UK charts on the way to an…
Baldwin to host SNL for record 17th time
Jan 24, 2017
At the dawn of the Donald Trump administration, Saturday Night Live's own Trump…
Star Wars episode VIII - The Last Jedi
Jan 24, 2017
(credit: Lucasfilm via AP) The title for "Star Wars: Episode VIII" has finally…
Home
Win
Shows
The Power Brekky
Workdays
Arvos
Fitzy & Wippa
Oz Made
Kyle and Jackie O
News
Local News
National News
Local Weather
Community
Lost & Found Pets
Birthday Book
Guide to Hunter
Info
Quizzes
Power FM VIP
Follow via Facebook
Follow via Twitter
Follow via Instagram
Follow via Youtube